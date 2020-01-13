A havildar named Rajender Singh Negi of Indian army has gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, he accidentally slipped in the snow in Gulmarg while he was performing the duty. It is believed that he entered Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). His family members had appealed the central government to ensure his safe return from Pakistan.

Negi's wife got a call from his unit which said that he was missing. It was later found that he was slipped in the snow and crossed the border.

According to army reports, the search and rescue operation of Negi was underway and all efforts were being made by the army to bring him back safely to India.

Rajender Singh Negi is a resident of Dehradun who had joined the Garhwal regiment in 2002.

