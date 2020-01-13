AGRA: A UP roadways Volvo bus headed for Lucknow from Agra Fort depot rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, early Monday morning, killing two and injuring more than 20 passengers.

The ill-fated bus hit the truck from the rear side at a fairly good speed, as the driver of the bus failed to see the vehicle in front of it due to dense fog, according to villagers of Sikrara under Fatehabad police station.

The police later shifted all the injured passengers to Agra Medical College and hospital.

Senior officials reached the accident site to oversee rescue operations. The bus fell almost 40 feet below the elevated expressway due to the accident impact, they said.

Villagers told the police that the truck which was grounded due to some technical snags, Sunday evening, should have been shifted to the side, but the patrol party did nothing about it. It was the villagers who heard the screams and rushed to save the passengers. (IANS)

