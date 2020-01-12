National Youth Day: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary, Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the great leader on Sunday. Taking to his micro blogging site- Twitter he said, I join the nation in paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, an embodiment of Hindu Culture on his birth anniversary today.

An ardent advocate of universal brotherhood, peace and a strong proponent of India's ancient wisdom and values, Swamiji's teachings resonate with us all the times.

Through his address at Chicago's World Parliament of Religions, Swami Vivekananda introduced to the West the timeless values of our culture and its eternal relevance for peace.

As we celebrate National Youth Day, to mark his Birth Anniversary, we must make the youth understand the importance of his teachings.

The youth must follow the path shown by Swami Vivekananda and lead by the ideals of Tyaga (Sacrifice) and Seva (Service).