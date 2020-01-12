National Youth Day: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary, Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the great leader on Sunday. Taking to his micro blogging site- Twitter he said, I join the nation in paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, an embodiment of Hindu Culture on his birth anniversary today.
An ardent advocate of universal brotherhood, peace and a strong proponent of India's ancient wisdom and values, Swamiji's teachings resonate with us all the times.
Through his address at Chicago's World Parliament of Religions, Swami Vivekananda introduced to the West the timeless values of our culture and its eternal relevance for peace.
As we celebrate National Youth Day, to mark his Birth Anniversary, we must make the youth understand the importance of his teachings.
The youth must follow the path shown by Swami Vivekananda and lead by the ideals of Tyaga (Sacrifice) and Seva (Service).
Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is also observed as the National Youth Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission on Sunday.
Modi, who became the first prime minister to stay overnight at the Math in neighbouring Howrah district, woke up early on Sunday and visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader, Mission officials said.
The prime minister then visited the main temple building and paid tribute to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, they said.
The prime minister was received by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur Math on Saturday evening, taking the river route from Kolkata.
Modi is scheduled to take part in the morning prayer meeting around 9.30 am at the Math premises, officials said.
