New Delhi: India on Sunday declared a state mourning over the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, who died at the age of 79 after ruling the Arab country for nearly five decades.



The national flag will be flown at half mast throughout Monday and there will be no official entertainment, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a message which was shared with the Chief Secretaries of all the states and the administrators of all Union Territories. Take a look at the tweet: