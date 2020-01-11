H20 Holy Faith apartment, the first 19-storey building was levelled in seconds at 11.18 am. Just a few minutes later, the 16-storey high twin towers of Alfa Serene was pulled down. Both the structures came crashing down in seconds, in a cloud of dust, while thousands of people watched the demolition from far.

Two other apartment complexes - Jain Coral Cove complex, which is the biggest of the four and Golden Kayaloram, the smallest, would be demolished on Sunday at 11 am and 2 pm respectively.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed on land, air and water of the area and will be lifted only after the Fire and Rescue Services department give an all-clear sign.

The complex housed a total of 343 flats.

