HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Sankranti festival season, bus and railway stations are teeming with passengers heading to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh in large numbers. In the last couple of days, the passenger rush has steadily been increasing at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway stations. The rush was also considerably high at Mahatma Gandhi and Jubilee Bus Stations in Hyderabad.
The surge in bookings in trains and buses heading for different districts in Andhra Pradesh this year has been so high compared to last Sankranti. Most of the trains are either reporting no room or having long waiting list from last three weeks. Private bus operators have already started hiking the fare and TSRTC buses operating from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa and APSRTC buses running in between major towns in Andhra from Telangana have doubled the fare.
Andhra people who are residing in twin cities and also from different parts of Telangana, particularly those who are in the software industry have started leaving for their home towns in lieu of weekend accompanied by Sankranti holidays.
Traffic came to stand still on National Highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada at different toll plazas from Friday night as FastTag is stopped working at Keesara, Pantangi, Chillakallu and Korlapadu, though additional tool booths were arranged on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
According to South Central Railway officials, every day about 2.5 lakh passengers travel to different destinations from Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations. In the last couple of days, the passenger rush has increased by about 80,000 to one lakh at the stations. To meet the rush, SCR is operating over 430 special trains as against 242 specials operated last year. Of the 430 special trains, 72 are Jansadharan, 319 special trains with Tatkal fare and 40 Suvidha specials with dynamic pricing.
These apart, additional coaches were being attached to a few trains in which there was a long waiting list of passengers, said a senior official from SCR.
The TSRTC and APSRTC officials said that though they are running additional buses with increased fare, the number of passengers is increasing from last three days and they already running 7 thousand buses.
