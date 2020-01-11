HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Sankranti festival season, bus and railway stations are teeming with passengers heading to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh in large numbers. In the last couple of days, the passenger rush has steadily been increasing at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway stations. The rush was also considerably high at Mahatma Gandhi and Jubilee Bus Stations in Hyderabad.

The surge in bookings in trains and buses heading for different districts in Andhra Pradesh this year has been so high compared to last Sankranti. Most of the trains are either reporting no room or having long waiting list from last three weeks. Private bus operators have already started hiking the fare and TSRTC buses operating from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa and APSRTC buses running in between major towns in Andhra from Telangana have doubled the fare.