NEW DELHI: Army Chief General M M Naravane said that the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff is a "very big step" and the Indian Army will ensure its success. He also asserted that Constitutional ethos should guide the Armed forces.

"The formation of the CDS and the creation of a department of military affairs is a very big step towards integration. We on our part will make sure that this is a success," the Army chief said at a press conference on Saturday.

"Integration will also be within the Army and the integrated battle group is just one example of that. But I also want to assure everyone that in this process of integration we will take everyone along. Nobody will be left behind," he added.

"Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in Constitution must guide us," he said.

He said that the focus of training will be on preparing the Army for future wars which will be network-centric and complex.

When asked about the Army's strategic plan as China enhances its military infrastructure, the Army chief says that the forces are prepared to deal with all challenges across the northern border.

