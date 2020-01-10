NEW DELHI: Lokpal member and former acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad Dilip B Bhosale has resigned from the post citing personal reasons. He had sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, according to a news agency.

Former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019.

The 63-year-old Bhosale, who comes from a family of freedom fighters, has served as judge of high courts of Bombay and Karnataka and as acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a period of 15 months (2015-2016).

According to rules, there is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members. The Lokpal Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

