Ahmedabad: We have been hearing about some weird incidents of motorists being fined more than the price of their vehicle since the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act were passed. This incident of Gujarat is of totally different level.



According to reports, the owner of a Porsche 911 sports car of worth Rs two crores has paid a fine of Rs 27.68 lakh. What were the charges against the car? Well, in November when the car was slapped with a challan of Rs 9.08 lakh because there was no nameplate. The owner, Ranjit Desai, could not produce the required documents.



His car was detained for violating traffic rules. Police then said that they will be releasing the car only after the owner shows the reciept of payment of all the pending dues, taxes and the penalty on the car.



Later, when the owner went to clear the challan of Rs 9.8 lakh, the RTO dug out old records and imposed a penalty of Rs 27.68 lakhs.



According to Ahmedabad police, this penalty of Rs 27.68 lakh is the highest in India. Ahmedabad police also tweeted about the same and shared a picture of challan.

Take a look at the tweet: