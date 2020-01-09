NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held pre-budget consultation with BJP functionaries and expressed confidence that a "pro-people" Union budget. The minister held four rounds of meetings with BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, taking feedback for the budget.

The first budget in Modi 2.0 government will be presented on February 1. The Budget session would be held in two phases from January 31 to April 3. The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.

BJP working president J P Nadda, general secretaries B L Santhosh, Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh were among those who attended the meeting.

The BJP has been holding a series of meetings with various stakeholders, including business leaders, farmer bodies and trade unions, as part of its pre-budget dialogue, party spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said.

The idea behind these meetings is to seek suggestions for the budget from business leaders, farmer organisations, trade unions and professional bodies such as ICAI and others, he said.

The series of meetings began on December 19 and will conclude on January 14. The party will have a comprehensive view from stakeholders of all sectors, he said.

