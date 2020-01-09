New Delhi: A person was killed in a fire incident that broke out in a three-storeyed printing press in the Patparganj industrial area here on Thursday.



The fire was reported at 2.38 a.m., Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding his department extinguished the fire by around 8 a.m.



"A total of 30 fire tenders were deployed at the spot. One casualty has happened and the body has been recovered and moved to the hospital," he said.



The fire broke out at the ground and second floor, Garg informed.



The cause of the fire was not known.



The fire incident comes nearly a week after a massive blaze in a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi. A part of the building had collapsed after an explosion. A firefighter was killed and 14 others injured.



Last year in December, 43 people were killed when they were trapped in a blaze in an illegal bag-and-paper factory Anaj Mandi area here. (Agencies)

