NEW DELHI: In the wake of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Delhi, Devender Arya said that the civil deployment will continue inside the university campus and uniformed deployment is continued outside the university on the requests of JNU administration.

However, almost three days after the violent protest no arrest has been made, said DCP.

This move came after masked men and armed with sticks, rods attacked students and teachers of JNU on Sunday. Including Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus. Reportedly, Delhi Police registered four criminal cases in connection with the JNU violence.

