NEW DELHI: Just two days before the release of her upcoming film ''Chhapaak'', Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, went to New Delhi and joined the protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening. Deepika's surprise visit to JNU left a mixed reaction among a section of audience who trolled her for cheap publicity to promote her movie, while some praising her for expressing solidarity with the students who had been attacked.

While a segment of the film industry and outsiders praised her for her "quiet grace" and "courage" , but at the same time people created hashtags to boycott her "Chhapaak", a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika is the only Bollywood A-lister to go to JNU physically and meet the students while the rest of the B town collegues had voiced their opinions through social media and TV.

Swara Bhasker, who was one of the firsts from the film community to call for action against the perpetrators of Sunday violence, said "Bollywood just got JNU-ised! #LongLiveJNU #JNUProtests."

Bouquets

Director Anurag Kashyap said he has "mad respect" for the actor and urged people to watch her upcoming film "first day all shows". "The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone... Let's all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest," Kashyap, a vocal supporter of the protests against the citizenship amendment bill and the JNU attack, wrote on the microblogging site.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane called Deepika a "true hero". "Deepika's stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully, they will go out and educate themselves and not parrot everything authority tells them," he said. Juhi Chaturvedi, the writer of the 2015 Deepika-starrer "Piku", said the actor's courage was "inspiring". "You truly are incredible!" Juhi added.

Her "Chhapaak" co-star Vikrant Massey also tweeted the viral pictures from JNU campus and said his heart "swells with pride".

Dressed in a black high neck sweater -- changing from the red she was wearing during the film's promotion earlier on Tuesday evening -- the 34-year-old actor chose not to speak, standing by as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans of 'azaadi' and left by the time Aishe started speaking.

"Speak for every injustice! Deepika 'Proud of you, take care' #JNUVCMustResign", Aishe said on Facebook after the event and shared her photograph with the actor. Kanhaiya cautioned the actor about probable trolling for her stand with JNU.

Brickbats

Alongside the effusive praise came the wrath of the many social media users, who called for the boycott of the social drama.

"#boycottchhapaak Thank you but no thank you @deepikapadukone - cancelled ticket of 'Chhapaak'," wrote a tweeple.

"Watch #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror #boycottChhapaak," said another, sharing "Tanhaji" poster.

"#boycottchhapaak she lost all respect." Calling her visit a promotional stunt, a social media user said, "Shame Shame @deepikapadukone. What a move to promote your movie by standing with #TukdeTukdeGang. But we are not fools. We'll make you understand that what mistake have to done. #boycottchhapaak." Another urged people to unfollow the actor for supporting the 'deshdrohi' (anti nationals).

"Chhapaak" co-writer Atika Chohan dismissed that actor-producer's JNU trek had anything to do with "publicity".

"Imagine taking a stand two days before your film release when it's your money and hard work on the line. This is not publicity. This is an ardent call of the conscience. I support Deepika Padukone for life, not just for Chhapaak. #ISupportDeepika," Atika tweeted.

