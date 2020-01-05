"This is a good way to take out our rage welled up inside due to the incidents happening every day, here, elsewhere - in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the country. We want to register our protest against this rape culture, why should women be oppressed and subjected to such brutality," Mukherjee said.

She said the apolitical protest meet, which was organised by word of mouth and facebook campaigns, evoked "unprecedented response."

"The protestors also aired their grievances against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC which will create divisions in society," she said.

Several men stood guard as the participating women held placards with clothes on their eyes to express their solidarity, she said.

The campaign 'Dhorshok Tumi - A Feminist Intervention Against Rape Culture' will be carried forward in coming days to raise public awareness about the issue of abuse against women as well as minors, she said.

"We had also invited members of the LGBT community to the gathering," she said. PTI

