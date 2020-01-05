MUMBAI: Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress party has bagged all plum ministries as allocation of portfolios was undertaken on Sunday in the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has got the finance and planning department while his party colleague Anil Deshmukh is the new Home minister of the state.

First-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given charge of the environment, tourism and protocol departments. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has got the revenue ministry.

Earlier, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by the chief minister. The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the governor on Saturday evening.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had been facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.

Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members - two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - took oath on November 28. Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.

