Thiruvanthapuram: Bakers from across India's southern state Kerala will come together to bake a 4.5-km long cake at the famous Thrissur ground on January 15. They have their eyes on entering record books and beat China's Guinness record. At least 700 bakers and chefs have drawn from 10,000 micro and small bakery units in the state will be participating in the endeavour.

The cake, which will have a height and width of four inches, will be spread along the roadside on tables and desks, and will have a common base and vanilla cream topping. About 4,000 desks will be required for the purpose, P M Sankaran, President of the National Forum of Bakers told a news agency.

The attempt will also be to showcase their culinary skills in the open. It will be prepared within an hour from the launch of the programme in the afternoon in front of the general public, Sankaran said.

China has its name in history for baking a 3.2 km in length which was prepared in a hall.

The cake will display God's Own Country's natural beauty through consumable photographs spread on it. No plastic or thermocol will be utilised in the cake making programme in consonance with Kerala government's policy of keeping plastic at bay to protect the environment.

The event is being coordinated by Kiran S Palakkal, Secretary, BAKE.

