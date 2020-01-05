NEW DELHI: Ten candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were announced on Saturday.

All ten candidates are men from technological and engineering backgrounds, officials said, adding six of these candidates are from IITs and two from NITs.

Four of these candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining are from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

A total of 21 candidates have scored 99.9 percentile of which 19 are from technological background.

The exam conducted for admission into MBA courses by IIMs and over 100 non-IIM institutions, saw the highest number of candidates appearing for it in the last ten years.

A total of 1.34 lakh men and 75,000 women had appeared for the exam, while five transgender candidates took the test

The examination for entry into the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and over 100 other top B-schools and was held in November across 376 centres in 156 cities.

The statistics of the CAT 2019 result divulges that 6 of the toppers are from the IITs, 2 from the NITs, and 1 candidate from Jadavpur University.

Total applicants this year are 2,44,169 as compared to 2,40,338 last year. This is the highest registration figure since CAT 2008.

Women constituting 36% of the applicants, there were none at the top.

IIM Kozhikode has declared the CAT 2019 result at the official CAT website.