HYDERABAD: In a now gone viral clip, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is seen miffed with a Hindi news channel TV anchor for 'picking sides' and 'not staying neutral'.

When anchor Chitra Tripathi asks "Why are Indian Muslims scared? Who are the people who are trying to gain politically from the Citizenship protests?" To this, Akhtar replies saying, "You are a news anchor, you must stay neutral. You have picked a side and journalists should not do that.”

Watch the video here: