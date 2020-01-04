NEW DELHI: In the 250-member Upper House of the Parliament, 69 members are set to retire. Elections 73 Rajya Sabha seats are due this year, including 18 from the BJP and 17 from the Congress.

According to Rajya Sabha Secretariat data, With four seats already lying vacant, the total number of vacancies in the Upper House which has to be filled during the year will be 73.

Besides Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ramdas Athawale, other prominent leaders who will retire during the year include Sharad Pawar, Digvijay Singh and Vijay Goel. The ruling BJP has 83 members and Congress has 46 members in the 250-member House.

No. of Rajya Sabha seats that will be vacant and in which states:

Uttar Pradesh: 10

Maharashtra: 7

Tamil Nadu: 6

West Bengal: 5

Bihar: 5

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Odisha: 4

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh: 3

Telangana, Haryana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh: 2

Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh: 1

