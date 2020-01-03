NEW DELHI: India's external ministry on Friday reacted to the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US strike saying the increase in tension has alarmed the world and that it is important that the situation does not get worse any further.

In its statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, "The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India."

The ministry added that it is "vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so".

General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq's Baghdad at an international airport on Friday, the Pentagon announced.

The head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus was killed when the drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday.

The deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and some local Iran-backed militias were also killed in the strike.

