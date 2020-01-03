Rameswaram: The 'gopura kalasam,' inverted pot-like metal object atop the tower, of Kothanda Ramar temple near here was allegedly stolen on Friday, police said.

They suspect that the kalasam could have been stolen and smuggled to Sri Lanka.

Gopura Kalasam is sold in various countries including Malaysia and Singapore for its antique, mystic qualities and transcendental powers to bring prosperity and wealth.

It fetches a very high price ranging from Rs 10 lakh to one crore, an official of theidol wing said.

The hundial of the temple was stolen about a few months ago, they said. Investigation is on, they added.

