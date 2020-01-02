NEW DELHI: One firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured when a battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi's Peera Garhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early on Thursday morning.

The deceased firefighter has been identified as Amit Balyan (20), who was admitted to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. As many as 18 people were rescued from the building, including two caretakers and a security guard, officials said.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said a news agency.

A large portion of the two-storey building collapsed following an explosion when firefighters were dousing the blaze. The fire department had received a call at 4.23 am.

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have condoled the death. Meanwhile, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot and ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter.

