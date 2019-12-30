THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 8,000 women turned up for women safety march from 11 pm to 1 am across Kerala as part of an event organised by the state government.

"Pothu Idam Entethum", which translates to public space is for me too, was organised by the Women and Child Development Department. The day coincides with Nirbhaya Day.

Women from all walks of life turned up to create general awareness to strengthen the defence systems and to establish the rights of women at public places.

Women from the Malayalam film industry, IAS officers, college students and housewives enthusiastically participated in the event. In Kozhikode, a young woman with her three-month-old baby in arms was seen walking shoulder to shoulder with other participants.

Dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, Vice-Chairperson of the Chalachitra Academy Beena Paul, Director Vidhu Vincent, Women and Child Development Director T V Anupama and Planning Board Member Mridul Eapen were among those who took part in the walk in the state capital.

Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja said the exercise was carried out by the state government to send out a message that women can walk fearlessly and without being stigmatised on the streets in the night. She also said that the walk will also present a message that "women can also go out without time restrictions."

The government was planning to organise such walks in 100 cities without prior information every week.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against 39-year old man in Kasaragod for allegedly making indecent gestures at women who participated in the walk.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh, Kerala Lead Performers in Niti Aayog’s SDG Index