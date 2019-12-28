NEW DELHI: Ahead of his visit to Assam to participate in the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of citizens (NRC), former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this exercise is demonetisation 2.0.

Speaking to reporters at party headquarters on the occasion of party's 135th Foundation day, Rahul Gandhi said, "Have you seen my tweet and the pictures of detention centres. And did you hear the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech? Did you find the video of detention centre?"

Launching further attack on the government, he said, "With the CAA and the NRC, the government wants to make the poor stand in queues and also want to help only 15 industrialist friends."

"This is double shock for people as they will ask the poor to show their documents while they would not ask for documents from the industrialists," he said, adding that this is just and exercise to divert the attention of people from real issues.

"And it is demonetisation 2.0," he added.

Earlier, the former Congress chief in a tweet had shared the video of a detention centre in Assam and accused Narendra Modi of lying. Earlier on Saturday,

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the tricolor flag at the party headquarters on 135th Foundation Day. Several senior leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders K.C. Venugopal, Ambika Soni, A.K. Antony and others attended the event.

