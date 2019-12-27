HYDERABAD: Four days after a German national Jakob Lindenthal studying in IIT-Madras was asked to leave India for participating in an anti-CAA protest, a Norwegian citizen Janne-Mette Johansson has been asked to leave the country for taking part in an anti-CAA protest march in Kochi, Kerala.

Janne-Mette, 71, was told by immigration officials that she violated visa norms. She had taken part in the People's Long March in Kochi opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Janne-Matte had posted a picture from the march in her Facebook page.

“This afternoon I participated in a protest march; People’s Long March. It started out from Gandhi Circle Ernakulam, and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco da Gama Square Cochin, while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up. The People’s Long March was very well organized,” the post wrote on December 23 read.

She was on her fifth visit to India and reports suggest that her visa was due till March this year.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)had summoned her at the Cochin International Airport building at Nedumbassery in Kochi where she was questioned, and later she was asked to leave the country for violating visa norms, according to a news report.

Speaking to a daily, she told that the session with the immigration officials was "bad and belittling interrogation".

On Friday morning, Janne-Mette said that she will no more share her travel plans in India on social media anymore.