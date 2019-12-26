Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

The annular solar eclipse was witnessed by thousands of enthusiastic people, including children and the aged, especially in northern districts of Kerala, while clouds played a dampner in some places.

The rare spectacle was first visible at Cheruvathoor in Kasaragod, followed by places in Kozhikode and Kannur.

The annual solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across Tamil Nadu as it was visible in different parts of the state. Many temples in the state were closed in line with the rituals.

The last eclipse of the year was well visible to people living in various parts of the state including Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Udhagamandalam and Madurai even as reports reaching from Coimbatore and Erode said cloud cover in that region hampered visibility.

Various temples, including the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, Padmanabha Swamy temple at Thiruvananthapuram and the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur, Venkatweswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh were closed during the solar eclipse and are expected to open after purification rites.

The doors of the Tirumala temple were opened after the eclipse ended. Purification rites of the temple have commenced and the making of the prasadams would start after 2:00 PM. Similarly the Yadadri temple near Hyderabad in Telangana would open and the darshan would start in the afternoon after the purification rites are completed.