The year 2019 witnessed landmark judgements pronounced by the Supreme Court of India. Many of these judgements were delivered at the end of the tenure of former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

Let's revisit the historic judgements that were pronounced this year.

Ayodhya Land Dispute Case

The Supreme Court in its unanimous verdict on November 9 cleared the path for the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.The Court ordered the central government to set up a trust within the three months which will manage the construction of Ram temple.The court also ordered to give a 5 acre of suitable land to Sunni Wakf board of Uttar Pradesh.

Review pleas on Rafale Deal

The Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions filed on the Rafale Deal which were seeking to review the verdict of giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation on November 14.

Sabarimala Review Petitions

In a 3:2 verdict, the Supreme Court referred the case to a seven-judge bench. The court noted that it should treat cautiously in matters of religious beliefs and said the entry of Muslim Women in Mosques, Parsi Women and Dawoodi Bohra cases are similar to issues in the Sabarimala review case.

The verdict was on the review pleas seeking re-examination of its earlier decision to allow all age groups of women into Sabarimala shrine.

Office of Chief Justice of India under RTI

The Supreme Court ruled that the Chief Justice’s office comes under the Right To Information Act (RTI) as it is a public authority. However, in the majority verdict, it is also said that the protection to be provided to the CJI under the confidentiality clause. The bench was hearing the case challenging the decision of Delhi High Court to bring CJI office under RTI.

