The year 2019 saw the demise of several politicians who were stalwarts in their own rights. Condolences had poured in across all quarters for these revered politicians. At this year comes to an end, we look back at the politicians who passed away and remember them.

Arun Jaitley

BJP veteran and former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24 in New Delhi at the age of 66 due to age-related ailments.

Suave, articulate and a super strategist, Arun Jaitley was the BJP’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chief trouble-shooter whose superb four-decade-long political career was cut short by health issues.