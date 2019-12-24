MANGALURU: Following the violent protests here against the CAA and NRC which led to two deaths, the Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. The government has apointed Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district G Jagadish as the executive magistrate to inquire into the matter and submit a report within three months.

The order was passed on Monday.

The government order took note of the fact that defying section 144 of the CrPC clamped in Mangaluru protesters turned violent. The government said the protesters who were around 1,500 in number became violent, hurled stones at police, burnt tyres on the road and tried to throw the burning tyre inside the police station.

Initially, the police warned them on loudspeaker and resorted to mild lathi charge. When it did not work, tear gases were lobbed and rubber bullets were fired in the air. When the agitators did not buckle, police fired two rounds of bullet, which killed Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen.

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier announced the decision to hand over investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or a magistrate. He had also rejected the demand from the Congress and Muslim outfits for a judicial inquiry.

