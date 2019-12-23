JAMMU & KASHMIR: In a bid to send a message that Kashmir is safe for tourists, Jammu and Kashmir government has invited Bollywood and various film production houses from across the country to celebrate Christmas at a famous ski-resort in Gulmarg here in Baramulla district.
The main aim behind this move is to request the film fraternity to frequently shoot their films in Kashmir's picturesque landscape and send a positive message to the tourists around the world that travelling to the valley is safe. For these reasons, Gulmarg was chosen and a grand function has been planned on for Christmas.
According to sources, the Bollywood production houses that are expected to arrive at Gulmarg include, Yash Raj films, Dharma Productions, Sony Film Productions, Reliance Film Production, Rohit Shetty Films, Star Fox, Star Disney, Excel Productions, Ajay Devgan Production, Cineyug Productions, Balaji Telefilms, MTV, T-Series. Besides these houses, South Indian production houses are also likely to join the festival.
According to media reports, the celebrities are scheduled to arrive in Kashmir on December 24 and conclude their visit on December 26.
Besides Christmas celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir have also decided to conduct a cultural programme at Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir on New Year's eve to promote Pahalgam as winter tourist destination.
It may be recollected after the decision of the Centre to abrogate provisions of the Article 370 that gave special status to J&K and bifurcating it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the government issued an advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the Valley immediately. Many tourists from across the world had to leave the place in hurry. Since then the number of tourists visiting the valley have drastically fallen down.
