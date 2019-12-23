JAMMU & KASHMIR: In a bid to send a message that Kashmir is safe for tourists, Jammu and Kashmir government has invited Bollywood and various film production houses from across the country to celebrate Christmas at a famous ski-resort in Gulmarg here in Baramulla district.



The main aim behind this move is to request the film fraternity to frequently shoot their films in Kashmir's picturesque landscape and send a positive message to the tourists around the world that travelling to the valley is safe. For these reasons, Gulmarg was chosen and a grand function has been planned on for Christmas.