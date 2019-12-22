NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally, hit out at Opposition parties and "urban naxals" for spreading rumours and misleading people against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Modi clarified that no Indian citizen will be affected by the new Act.

“Few Opposition parties are spreading all kinds of rumours, misleading people and stoking their emotions against Citizenship law. I only have one request to them: hate Modi, but don’t hate India. Target me but don’t set public property on fire,” Modi said in a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

“CAA is not for any citizen of this country. Congress and its allies, living in cities, urban Naxals are spreading rumours. They are spreading lies about detention centres. CAA and NRC have nothing to do with Indians Muslims” he added.

The PM also showed support to police who has been accused of using harsh measures against protestors. In the violent protests across the nation against the new act 23 people have been killed till now, of which 16 deaths have occured in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The PM also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution.

Assembly elections in the city are due early next year and the Aam Aadmi Party is in a triangular contest against the BJP and Congress to retain power. The rally was organised by the Delhi BJP to thank Prime Minister Modi for regularising over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the city.

Also Read | Amid Anti-CAA Stir, Modi To Hold Mega Rally In Delhi