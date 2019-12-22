NEW DELHI: Srinivasa Ramanujan, one of the pioneers of Mathematics, was born on this day in 1887. Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh in the year 2012 had declared this day as National Mathematics Day.

The mathematician failed in other subjects as his interest was only in Maths and neglected the other subjects.

Later, when he started his career working as a clerk in 1912, his passion for the subject was recognized by a mathematician at Madras Port Trust.

A few months prior to the beginning of World War 1 in 1912, he joined the Trinity College.

In 1916, he was a graduate in Bachelors of Science, and in 1971, he was elected to the London Mathematical Society.

In 1918, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers.

In October the same year, in a historic moment, he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.

In 1919, he returned to India. He passed away early at the age of 32.

Several eminent personalities remembered the mathematician on this day. Have a look at the tweets.