Thiruvananthapuram: Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the PM not to turn emotional, instead answer to the points that have been raised on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Vijayan was responding through his Face book, on Modi's speech. "When questions are raised over the wrong policies and pro-communal steps being initiated, instead of answering to the points raised, there is no need to turn emotional. Answers have to be given. Moreover there is total silence to the statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on CAA and NRC," said Vijayan.

"Modi said in his speech that when programmes are being formulated it's not done on the basis of caste or religion. The onus is on him now to prove that it's not done on these lines. When questions are being raised , why one religion is being singled out when it comes to deciding on Indian citizenship, there has to be an answer to it," said Vijayan.

"When demonetisation was announced, Modi asked for 50 days and after that, the same rhetoric, black money, terrorism and counterfeits is being said now, but all wish to know what's the situation now on those aspects," asked Vijayan.

On the very day the CAA was passed by the Parliament last week, Vijayan had categorically stated that it would not be implemented in the state. Vijayan also gave orders to come out with a new government order on Friday when Kerala became the second state after West Bengal to stay all activities associated with updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

