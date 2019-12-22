NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan here amidst the massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.
The venue of today's mega rally is pivotal as it is just over a kilometre from Daryaganj in Old Delhi, where violent protests shook the locality on Friday as police resorted to using tear gas and lathi-charged protestors.
As Delhi goes to polls early next year, with this rally, PM Modi will kick off BJP's election campaign in the national capital. In the last elections, the BJP had won three of the 70 seats in the Assembly.
Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi and a special traffic arrangement has been made for Modi's rally. Twenty companies of outside force have been deployed, each company comprising 70-80 personnel, according to a news agency.
A multi-level security arrangement is in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings.
Restrictions have been placed in various areas leading to Ramlila Maidan to ensure that protestors demanding the scrapping on the Citizenship Act do not reach the venue.
Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda have been put up around the Ramlila Maidan.
