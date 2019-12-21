LUCKNOW: At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state. After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor. An 8-year-old boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Besides, violence claimed a life each in Sambhal and Firozabad.

Amid a Bandh call in Rampur on Saturday, around 400 to 500 protestors, including children in the age group of 12-18 years, gathered at some distance from the Eidgah in the city and stones were pelted at policemen, officials said.

After a lull of four days, AMU campus again witnessed protests on Saturday with hundreds of AMU non-teaching staff joining hands with AMU teachers' association, protesting against the CAA and "police atrocities" against the agitators in various parts of the state on Friday.

Police had to use mild force on Friday evening to disperse a large crowd of protestors at Shahjamal under Delhi Gate police station in Aligarh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who Friday night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumours and help maintain peace and order, is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have cancelled all his programmes outside the state capital.

"None indulging in violence will be spared," Adityanath said in a tweet, asserting that every citizen will be provided security.

