KOLKOTA: Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli ushered in the Spirit of Christmas, albeit a week early for the children of a shelter home in Kolkota by playing the Secret Santa!

The Indian Cricket Captain dressed as Santa Claus sprung a surprise on the kids who were happy to see Santa amidst them.

In a video released by Star Sports showed the India cricket captain, saw in a special video what the underprivileged kids wanted. Some of them expressed their desire to see their favourite sports stars including himself, Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Cristiano Ronaldo. While some of the younger ones expressed their wish to have gifts, ranging from a doll set to a helicopter, a football to a badminton racquet.

Virat Kohli turned into Secret Santa and met the kids. After telling them that their gifts had arrived, the kids were asked whether they wanted to meet Virat Kohli. Upon saying yes, he then took off his beard and cap, leaving the kids first in a shock and then change to elation after seeing that the sports star had actually come to their home..

His young fans rushed to him and hugged him. A trolley full of gifts emerged and the Indian batsman distributed the Christmas presents to the happy kids.

Watch The Video Here: