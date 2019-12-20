HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday for his customary winter sojourn in the capital city. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his ministerial colleagues and senior officials welcomed Kovind at the Hakimpet Air Force Station in the city on Friday afternoon.

The President will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in the city, one of the Presidential Retreats, during his visit.

On December 22, the president will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana state branch at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad.

He will visit Puducherry on Monday where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University.

He would leave for Thiruvananthapuram on December 23,on December 25, the president will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari and return to the city on December 26 evening.

Kovind will host a 'At Home' reception for senior dignitaries of the state, ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad on December 27. Kovind would return to Delhi on December 28.

It is customary for the President to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam and stay there at least once a year and conduct official business from there.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam building, located at Bolarum, was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat. Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms.

