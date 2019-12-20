RANCHI: The Election Commission on Friday said that the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand elections which was held in 16 assembly constituencies passed off peacefully with a voter turnout of 70.83 per cent.

Polling, which began at 7 am ended at 5 pm and a total of 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Out of 81 assembly seats in the states, elections concluded in 65 constituencies in the previous four phases -- between November 30 and December 16.

Counting has been scheduled on December 23.

Of the 5,389 polling stations in the state, 396 in Naxal-affected areas have been marked "critical" and 208 as "sensitive".

The Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines.

Also Read : Gadwal: Gurukul School Girl Falls Into Hot Sambar Vessel, Dies