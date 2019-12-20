NEW DELHI: After violent protests in Jamia Milia Islamia university last week, women students led a protest march against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday in the national capital.

Around 50 students assembled outside the gate number 7 of the university and chanted slogans against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for about an hour.

Men took joined the women in the protests and some protestors were as young as ten to twelve years old, according to media reports.

On Sunday, Jamia varsity turned into a battlefield and witnessed large scale violence and arson, which was followed by a police crackdown inside the university campus. The incident has sparked off nationwide outrage.

