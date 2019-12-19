LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Lucknow with protesters pelting stones at the police, which in return fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to control the unruly mob.

The violence broke out in Lucknow's old city area, a sensitive zone where police were deployed in heavy numbers following the ruckus. Protesters pelted stones at the police, set motorbikes on fire and ransacked public property. In return, the police fired tear gas and lathicharged protesters.

On the other hand, in New Delhi, mobile Internet services were snapped in several areas across the city. Delhiites took to Twitter to reach out to telecom service providers.

Responding to customers on Twitter, service providers Airtel and Vodafone confirmed that they have received instructions from the government to suspend voice and data connection in certain parts of Delhi.

Noted Historian Ramachandra Guha was arrested in Bengaluru on

Thursday when he was leading a rally against CAA.

Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House -- the sites of the two demonstrations.

