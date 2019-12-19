New Delhi: Voice Intenet and SMS services were shut in some parts of Delhi in view of the demonstrations planned by various groups against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Thursday.



Mobile Internet and SMS have been shut in these areas of ACentral Delhi area, Central district, Walled city area, Mandi House, Selampur, Zafarabad, Shaeenbagh, Jamia Nagar, Mustafabad as per instructions, said an operator.



Department of Telecom sources said the they would not share details on this as it is sensitive information to law and order.



Bharti Airtel put out a Twitter message: "As per instructions from government authorities, voice, Internet and SMS services are currently suspended in areas."



All telcos have shut ther services in these areas. (IANS)

