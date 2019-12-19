NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea claiming to be be a juvenile at the time of offence.

Justice Suresh Kait also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on advocate A.P. Singh who did not appear in the court.

The court also asked the Bar Council of Delhi to take appropriate action against the advocate for filing false document.

Nirbhaya was brutally gang raped on December 16, 2012 by six, including Gupta. She later died in a hospital. (IANS)

