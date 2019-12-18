NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday "confirmed" the capital punishment awarded to one of the four convicts in the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case by dismissing his plea which sought review of its 2017 judgement upholding his death penalty.

With this verdict on the plea of convict Akshay Kumar Singh, the review petitions of all the four death row convicts in the case stand dismissed by the apex court.

The convicts are yet to file curative petition which is the last legal recourse available to a person and it is generally considered in-chamber by the top court.

On July 9 last year, the top court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for the review.

The top court announced the verdict within hours of having reserved it Wednesday morning. The parents of the victim were also present in the court.

In the 20-page judgement, the bench termed as "unfortunate" that grounds like "futility of awarding death sentence in 'Kalyug' where a person is no better than a dead body" and "level of pollution in Delhi-NCR is so great that life is short" were raised in the review plea.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

A juvenile was convicted by a juvenile justice board, and released from a reformation home after serving a 3-year term.