NAGPUR : The Maharashtra government will consider bringing a law on the lines of the proposed Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

Home Minister Eknath Shinde told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that the government was firm on the strict implementation of the existing laws to make women feel secure.

"Besides, the government will seriouslythink about bringing a lawon the lines of the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh for ensuring speedy justice in cases of atrocities against women," he said.

The home minister was replying to a question raised through a calling attention motion on the "growing number of crimes against women and children".

"The government is sensitive and serious about this. It is our intention that women live without fear in the state.

The government will think about implementing a law to protect women and children from atrocities on the lines of the (Disha) Act being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government," Shinde said.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly had last week passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

The proposed new law has been named the 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 as a tribute to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered recently in Telangana.

On steps being taken by the Maharashtra government to deal with the crime against children, Shinde said that 25 special courts and 27 fast track courts have been set up to ensure speedy justice.

"Apart from courts, 43 police stations are functional in investigating cyber crimes. Some 164 posts in cyber crime (department) will be filled within two months," said Shinde. (PTI)

Also Read : AP Govt To Strictly Implement New MV Act From January 1