BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD does not support NRC but had backed the amended citizenship law as the latter applies only to foreigners.

He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours.

"The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The BJD MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for the national capital.

The chief minister's statement came a day after people protesting the Act took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged Patnaik to make the BJD government's stance clear on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

