NEW DELHI: The Congress constituted a consultative group with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as its chairman, to discuss current concerns and formulate views and policies of the party on important issues. Rahul Gandhi will be a part of the group along with other leaders, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be its convener.

Besides the party's general secretary Venugopal, the other members of the panel constitute of former finance minister P Chidambaram, former ministers Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, along with leaders like Praveen Chakravarthy, Gaurav Vallabh and Supriya Shrinte. The party's social media head Rohan Gupta will also be a member of the panel.

“The group will meet virtually every day to discuss various key issues," a communique from KC Venugopal read.