Modi wrote on Twitter that whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor.

"In line with the party's ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social

service," Modi wrote.

"Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation's length and breadth," he said.

He said that the country has acted in time to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus, while adding that the world, and the World Health Organisation has praised India's initiative to fight the virus.

“This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time,” he told the party workers.

“India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting,” the PM added.

He also said that fight against COVID-19 is a long one and boosted the morale of the party workers asking them not to be tired or feel defeated.

"This is a long battle, neither to be tired, nor to be defeated. It is to win even after a long battle. To emerge victorious. Today the nation’s goal is one, mission is one, and resolution is one – victory in the fight against the corona epidemic,” he said.

Also Read: Switch Off Only Lights; Power Ministry On PM Modi’s ‘Light A Lamp’ Call