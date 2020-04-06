NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to Opposition leaders said that India has entered 'a crucial two-week period' to fight the deadly epidemic. He also said the the need of the hour is aggressive and extensive testing.

In a tweet on Monday, Chidambaram wrote, "India enters a crucial two week period today. So does the world. It is good that Narendra Modi spoke to leaders of Opposition parties. I have no doubt that every one of them pledged support to the government’s efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19."

"If the Congress and other Opposition parties have pointed out the shortcomings in the measures taken by the government, it was in a spirit of constructive criticism and cooperation — a point highlighted in the CWC resolution of 2nd April, 2020," he added.

He urged the government to begin tests from today itself. "There is unanimity among epidemiologists, doctors and district-level administrators that the need of the hour is aggressive and extensive testing. Let government begin that effort today," the Congress leader said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India today jumped to 4,067 and the death toll stood at 109 while 291 were recovered, according to the health ministry. Nearly 700 new infections were reported in past 24 hours and on Sunday, the health ministry had reported 472 cases.

