NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to his former counterparts, Presidents and Leader of Opposition parties to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to media reports, he dialed his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He also spoke to former president Pratibha Patil and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK's M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, according to a news agency.

The Prime Minister will on April 8 will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will not be attending the meet, she said. The Opposition had earlier asked Centre for an outreach to deal with the crisis.

Also Read: Most COVID-19 Patients In India Are Below 60 yrs