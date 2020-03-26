Kochi: A COVID-19 positive patient, hailing from Britain was tested negative after he was administered with the HIV antiretroviral drugs here at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the hospital statement, the patient responded well to the drugs combination of Ritonavir and Lopinavir which was given to him for seven days. His latest test results showed he has tested negative for the virus.

Earlier the same drug combination was used to treat patients in a hospital in Jaipur after the Indian Council of Medical Research had given permission to use it. The same has been used for the very first time in Kerala and it worked.

The treatment started on the patient who was suffering from pneumonia, after the Kerala State Medical Board gave them permission to administer the combination of the drugs.

The swab samples of the UK national's wife, who is also admitted in the isolation ward, tested negative, the statement said.

According to reports, the couple with 17 others from the UK were on a holiday at the hill resort town of Munnar, Kerala. All of them were quarantined at a hotel in the city.

Also Read: COVID-19:3 More Cases In Telangana, Total Of 44 Cases